It’s been a very nice Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s with light winds. Saturday looks even nicer with highs in the mid 50s to go along with sunshine and light wind.

A cold front will move through on Sunday and that will knock our temperatures down in the 30s and 40s with breezy conditions. Next week looks dry and seasonal with temps in the 30s and 40s.

Have a great Friday evening!