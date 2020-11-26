Siouxland Forecast: November 26th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

—

Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving Siouxland!

We are looking at a relatively mild Thanksgiving with highs in the 40s, a sunny and pleasant weekend with highs in the 50s, but a cool down with highs in the 30s returning next week.

Temperatures to start our Thanksgiving off are on the bitter side in the 20s and 30s, but with the current wind chill across the area real feel temperatures are ranging in from the teens to the mid 20s.

Winds are slightly breezy this morning from the south between 5 and 20 mph across the area.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a quiet night with clouds gradually clearing through the early morning hours.

Taking a look at your Thanksgiving forecast you can see it’s going to be relatively mild with mostly sunny skies and cool highs in the mid 40s before we see temperatures drop into the upper 20s by tomorrow morning.

