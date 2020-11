It’s been a very nice Thanksgiving throughout Siouxland, and the weather will only get better in the coming days! Tonight will be chilly in the upper 20s with clear skies.

Tomorrow looks very similar to the weather we’ve had today, but it will be a few degrees warmer. Saturday looks amazing with highs in the low to mid 50s with more sunshine.

Sunday will be cooler in the low to mid 40s again with very breezy conditions. Next week looks dry and seasonal.