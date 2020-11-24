Siouxland Forecast: November 24th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

Today is a day you’ll want to have a jacket and an umbrella with you as we are looking at scattered showers throughout the day today, but a pleasant Thanksgiving, and highs in the 40s this week.

Temperatures this morning are on the crisp side in the 30s across the area with a wind chill ranging in the 20s and low 30s across the area.

Winds are still breezy this morning coming out of the southeast between 5 and 15 mph, with some areas still seeing upwards of 20 mph. The good news is, we should see these winds dye down as we make our way through the morning into this afternoon.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at scattered showers throughout the day today with seasonal temperatures as they rise to a high of 41 by this afternoon.

