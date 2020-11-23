Siouxland Forecast: November 23, 2020

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland!

We have some incoming showers later tonight with highs in the 40s this week and a sunny and dry Thanksgiving.

Temperatures this morning are on the bitter side in the upper teens and low 20s with a wind chill ranging from the single digits to the upper teens.

Winds are on the calmer side this morning ranging from calm conditions up to around 10 mph. We will see these winds increase throughout the morning and afternoon today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a clear and quiet night across Siouxland.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be cool, cloudy, and breezy today as temperatures rise to a high of 41 by this afternoon.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when showers will be moving into the area.