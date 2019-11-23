Siouxland Forecast: November 23, 2019

SIOUX CITY- Iowa (KCAU)

Good afternoon and happy Saturday Siouxland! It’s been pretty nice out there today with sunshine and temperatures in the 40s. We will continue to see pleasant weather for the start of the week with more sunshine and highs in the 50s. Then on Tuesday we will see temperatures drop with snow chances moving in. Temperatures this afternoon are hovering just under 50 degrees, with Sioux City seeing around 47 degrees, with cooler temperatures as you head north, east, or southeast, and warmer temperatures as you head towards the west. It may be pleasant out there temperature wise with sunshine, but we do have a bit of a breeze from the northwest today between 10 and 15 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had mostly sunny skies with a few thin clouds that moved into the area around 2 p.m. this afternoon. And tonight, we will continue to see mostly clear skies with light winds as temperatures drop to a low of 29 by tomorrow morning. As always, tune into siouxlandproud.com at 5:55 and 6:20 p.m. to see a live news and weather update, and KCAU 9 News at 10 tonight to see when snow is projected to move in on Tuesday.

