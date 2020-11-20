Siouxland Forecast: November 20, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland!

We are going to see those high temperatures cooling down as we make our way through the weekend with slight rain chances mixed in, and a mild Thanksgiving.

Temperatures this morning are a little chillier than yesterday ranging in the mid 30s to the low 40s.

Winds are light this morning from the northwest between 5 and 10 mph, we should continue to see light winds throughout the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a few clouds in the area overnight with a few light sprinkles possible across central Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be mild and sunny today as temperatures rise to a high of 54 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News between 5 and 7 to see when we will see those slight rain chances in the area.