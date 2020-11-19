Siouxland Forecast: November 19, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland! One more day and the weekend is once again ours!

Today is looking to be a pleasant fall day, but, we will see a cooldown come our way this weekend with minimal rain chances coming our way.

Temperatures this morning are on the more mild and cool side in the 40s and low 50s.

Winds are ranging from 5 to 15 mph out of the south, southwest this morning. Unlike the past couple of days, we will see nice, light winds throughout the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly cloudy through the overnight hours into this morning.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be a pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures rising to a high of 67 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see those minimal rain chances in Siouxland.