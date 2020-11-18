Siouxland Forecast: November 18th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland! We are half way through this week and those mild conditions are looking to continue as nice November weather sticks around with highs in the 60s and a cool down coming our way this weekend.

Temperatures this morning are warmer than we’ve seen to start the day off as they are ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s.

Winds are still breezy from the southeast between 5 and 15 mph. We will continue to see breezy conditions throughout the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a clear and quiet night until about 3 am when clouds started making their way into the area.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, we are looking at another mild and breezy day with partly cloudy skies and a high of 66 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see your full extended forecast!