Siouxland Forecast: November 12th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

—

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland! One more day and the weekend is upon us!

We are looking at some flurries possible this morning with gradual warming through the weekend and above normal temperatures returning next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side so you’ll want a jacket as you head out as they are ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s.

The wind chill this morning is very minor with real feel temperatures ranging from the mid teens to the upper 20s.

Winds this morning are on the lighter side from the south between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing calm conditions. Winds are projected to pick up by this afternoon.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have gradually become partly cloudy overnight with a few light flurries in far northwestern Siouxland.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we could see some morning snow/flurries with a breeze and a chilly day with a high of 32 by this afternoon.

I’ll have more details about this mornings light snow/flurries and chilly day coming up on Good Day Siouxland starting at 5 am!