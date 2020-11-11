Siouxland Forecast: November 11th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

—

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland! We are officially half way through the week!

Today is looking to be on the chilly side for Veteran’s Day, with gradual warming throughout the week and upcoming weekend, and a weekend rain chance in the works.

Temperatures this morning are on the bitter side ranging from the single digits to the low 20s with a wind chill ranging from the single digits to the low teens.

We do have a dense fog advisory in place for most of northern Siouxland until 7 am. Visibility isn’t too reduced yet, but as the morning progresses and the sun starts to rise we could see areas of thick, patchy, freezing fog in Siouxland given temperatures are well below freezing this morning.

Taking a quick look at the out the door forecast for today, you can see that it’s going to be chilly but sunny as temperatures rise to a high of 38 by this afternoon.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see some showers this coming weekend.