Siouxland Forecast: November 10th, 2020

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

You’ll want to have a jacket with you today and you’ll want to leave a few minutes earlier than normal as we are looking at a wintery mix transitioning into snow today, a cooler week with highs in the 30s and 40s, and a slight warm up by this weekend.

Temperatures are currently ranging in the upper 20s and low 30s across Siouxland this morning, but the wind chill is making it feel like its in the teens and mid 20s outside.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a good mix of rain and snow in the area through the overnight hours. This mixed precipitation is looking to continue until we make the transition to snow later this afternoon.

With this, the national weather service has issued a wintery weather advisory for most of the area which will be in effect until 6 pm this evening, along with an ice warning in southern Siouxland until 3 pm this afternoon.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be a chilly day with a high of 31 by this afternoon with the wintery mix and a light breeze.

