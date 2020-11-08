Siouxland Forecast: Nov. 8, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

It’s been another warm day as temperatures reached into the 70s throughout the region.

Strong winds will persist from the south at over 20 mph, with gusts still being reported at over 40 mph.

As we look at the radar, some clouds have begun to move in from the west and will continue to increase throughout the evening.

Expect rain after midnight with temperatures in the mid 50s. Southerly winds will continue but they will begin to lessen in intensity.

It will be a cooler day tomorrow as we settle behind the cold front. Highs will be in the 60s with shifting winds between 15 and 20 mph.

