Siouxland Forecast: Nov. 7, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

It’s another warm day out there with temperatures in the 70s again.

Strong south winds are still present at over 20 mph in most places, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. Aside from the winds, a rather nice day with a few high clouds moving through the region.

Tonight, south winds will persist up to 20 mph with an overnight low in the lower 50s.

Expect another warm day tomorrow as we see temperatures rise into the 70s. The winds will get stronger, as we may see southerly gusts of over 40 mph.

