Siouxland Forecast: Nov. 29, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

It’s been a cooler day in the region after the passage of a cold front which has kept the temperatures in the 30s. It will feel colder than that with the strong northwesterly winds of between 20-25 mph, and some gusts over 35 mph.

At least the skies have been clear and will continue to be clear throughout the evening, with calmer winds. A possibility remains that we’ll see gusts of over 20 mph. Forecast lows for the region are expected to dip into the teens and lower 20s.

Tomorrow, expect clear skies with a forecast high of 39° and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph that will shift to the southeast.

