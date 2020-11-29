Siouxland Forecast: Nov. 28, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

It’s a gorgeous day outside with temperatures in the 50s for the most part with some areas reaching into the lower 60s. This was only made better with the clear skies and calmer southwest winds between 5-10 mph.

Expect clear skies to persist throughout the evening. Winds will initially come from the south and shift to the northwest after the passage of a cold front, leading to a cooler evening with overnight lows for the region in the mid 20s. This will likely produce a cooler Sunday with temperatures dropping significantly for a forecast high temperature in the mid 30s.

Winds will also be picking up between 15-20 mph before getting stronger in the afternoon. Speeds are expected to range between 20-25 mph with gusts possible up to 35 mph for the region.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!