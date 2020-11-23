Siouxland Forecast: Nov. 22, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

Even though we had more sunshine with clear skies, temperatures didn’t rise too much with mid 40s for the region.

Strong northwestern winds between 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph are making it feel a little cooler with the winds making it feel five degrees or more cooler.

Tonight, we’ll have an overnight low in the lower 20s with clear skies persisting. The winds will die down close to five mph for the evening. Calm winds don’t persist as they will pick up between 10-20 mph from the southeast tomorrow. Temperatures will rise to the mid 40s again. With clouds building throughout the day, expect a gray start to the workweek with a chance for evening showers.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!