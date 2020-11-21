Siouxland Forecast: Nov. 21, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

Temperatures in the region are the in mid 40s with some cooler spots to the north.

A southeastern wind is flowing through the area at between 5-10 mph making it feel a few degrees cooler out there.

There is a possibility of seeing some showers tonight as clouds persist through the evening. Winds from the southeast will continue at between 5-10 mph.

Expect those clouds to depart tomorrow leaving clear skies and temperatures similar to those of today. Winds will be stronger, ranging between 10-20 mph with gusts of over 25 mph.

Due to sports coverage on KCAU 9, we will not have our 6 p.m. newscast.

For a brief recap of today’s headlines and weather, head over to our Facebook page at 5:55 p.m.

Get our full newscast and weather coverage tonight on KCAU 9 at 10 p.m.