Siouxland Forecast: Nov. 21, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

Temperatures in the region are the in mid 40s with some cooler spots to the north.

A southeastern wind is flowing through the area at between 5-10 mph making it feel a few degrees cooler out there.

There is a possibility of seeing some showers tonight as clouds persist through the evening. Winds from the southeast will continue at between 5-10 mph.

Expect those clouds to depart tomorrow leaving clear skies and temperatures similar to those of today. Winds will be stronger, ranging between 10-20 mph with gusts of over 25 mph.

