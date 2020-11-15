Siouxland Forecast: Nov. 15, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good Morning Siouxland!

Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday, with mostly 40s throughout the region.

Some 50s in the south and northeastern regions staying cooler with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow, expect breezy conditions with strong northwestern winds between 10-20 mph.

There will be some gusts reaching over 35 mph in a few areas.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. for eastern Siouxland.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!