Siouxland Forecast: Nov. 15, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

We are experiencing slightly warmer temperatures in central Siouxland, while things are a bit cooler to the east and south.

Most of the region is in the 40s, with strong northwestern winds of over 10 mph and some gusts of over 30 mph. This means that temperatures are feeling a little cooler once you add in the wind chill.

Clear skies will continue throughout the evening with an overnight low in the mid 20s and calmer winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Tomorrow, expect warmer temperatures in the 50s. Winds of 10-15 mph will initially be from the southwest, shifting to the northwest by the afternoon.

Warmer weather is expected throughout the week.

