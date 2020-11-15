Siouxland Forecast: Nov. 14, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

It’s another day of below average temperatures with most of the region’s temps hovering in the 40s.

The winds are under 10 mph for the region, but they will be picking up throughout the evening.

Clouds have been present throughout the morning and afternoon and we’re now beginning to see some stray showers moving through the area.

Tonight there is a possibility of a few showers throughout the evening, primarily before midnight, Lows will be in the 30s with strong southern winds.

Tomorrow expect similar temperatures for tomorrow with breezy conditions again. Expect a warm up during the coming work week.

