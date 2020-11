SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

It’s a colder day out there as we see an almost 20 degree drop throughout the region after the passage of a cold front. Highs for the area will be in the mid 40s.

Winds will finally settle down to speeds between 5-10 mph from the northwest, with a high of 47° in Sioux City.

Warm weather is on its way next week.

