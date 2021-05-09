Siouxland Forecast: May 9, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Happy Mother’s Day!

After the evening showers pass through, temperatures will rise throughout the region and bring a low chance of showers in the morning.

Temperatures will rise into the 50s with north northeastern winds still between 10 and 15 mph. There will be some gusts up to 25 mph. A gradual clearing of clouds will let a little sunshine through by the afternoon.

Rising temperatures and dry conditions are ahead for the start of the work week.

