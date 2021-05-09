Siouxland Forecast: May 9, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Happy Mother’s Day!

It’s been a warmer day in the region after yesterday’s cooler and wetter weather.

So far temperatures have risen into the 50s for most the area with much calmer varied winds at speeds between 5 and 10 mph.

Clouds have persisted, but hints of sunshine have been peeking out here and there. Throughout the evening, skies will gradually clear to mostly clear conditions as we see temperatures fall into the upper 30s again.

A warmer day is expected tomorrow, with highs reaching into the 60s. Clearer skies will allow more sunshine most of the day. Winds will be from the north and between 5 and 10 mph.

A warming trend will continue throughout the week as temperatures slowly climb closer to seasonal. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s and a dry pattern for much of the week.

