Siouxland Forecast: May 8, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been a wet Saturday as showers move through the region.

These showers are expected to last throughout the daytime hours and for much of the evening. After the gorgeous Friday we had, today’s showers brought in cooler temperatures in the 40s for much of the central and northern areas. Stronger eastern winds of over 20 mph in many places have also helped make things feel cooler.

Thankfully, winds will begin to settle down this evening and the dense clouds will help insulate the region, keeping lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s while showers persist.

Expect a cool Mother’s Day with temperatures reaching into the 50s, about 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

After the showers exit, a drier and warmer pattern is expected to settle in over the region for much of the week. Temperatures are expected to slowly rise throughout the week.

