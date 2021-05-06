Siouxland Forecast: May 6, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland!

Following yesterday’s showers and few severe storms, we will be ending this week on the more pleasant side before more showers and possible thunderstorms move back in on Saturday with highs hovering in the upper 50s and low 60s going into next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the low to mid 30s across the area. With temperatures in the low to mid 30s following yesterday’s showers, frost is likely to occur this morning, so the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for portions of northern Siouxland until 8 a.m. today.

Winds are thankfully on the lighter side from the north up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that all the lingering showers from the overnight hours cleared out of eastern Siouxland before 11 pm last night.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast you can see that we are looking at a mild and breezy day with sunshine and a high of 66 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see just how pleasant today and tomorrow will be before more showers move into the area.