Siouxland Forecast: May 5, 2021

Good morning and happy Hump Day and Cinco De Mayo!

We are looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms today, seasonal springtime temperatures in the 60s, and a very wet weekend ahead.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Winds are on the calmer side from the east, northeast up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that light scattered showers started moving into northwest Siouxland between 2 am and 4 am.

And today’s Cinco De Mayo forecast shows that we those showers in far western Siouxland will make their way into the area through the late morning and early afternoon hours as temperatures rise to a high of 64 by this afternoon.

