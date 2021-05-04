Siouxland Forecast: May 4, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland.

We are looking at a sunny and mild day today, highs in the 60s sticking around, and several shower rain chances coming our way.

There is a slight chill in the air in portions of Siouxland as temperatures are ranging from the 30s into the mid 40s.

Winds are slightly breezy from the north up to 15 mph. We will continue to see this light breeze through the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies across Siouxland through the overnight hours.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at sunny skies and mild temperatures with a high of 62 by this afternoon.

when we could see rain return to the area.