Siouxland Forecast: May 31, 2021

Good morning and happy Memorial Day Siouxland!

It’s looking like a seasonal Memorial Day with sunshine and highs in the 70s, this week will be a sunny, hot and dry one with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Before we get to that sunshine headed our way, we have to get through a foggy morning in portions of the area. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for a few counties in northern/central Siouxland. Visibility around these counties is ranging from no visibility up to around 3 miles.

Temperatures this morning are on the more mild side in the 40s across the area.

Winds are light from the South, southwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly cloudy skies across the area through the overnight hours.

Today’s Memorial Day Forecast shows that despite cloudy skies overnight, we are looking at a sunny and seasonal day with temperatures rising to a high of 77 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see if we will see any rain throughout this week.