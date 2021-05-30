Siouxland Forecast: May 30, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Evening showers will continue through the morning and exit before midday, so expect drier conditions.

For much of the area, daytime highs will be similar to yesterday’s numbers. For much of the day, lows will be in the 60s due to the dense clouds and passing showers.

Expect calmer wind conditions as well, with southern winds ranging between 5-10 mph.

With the drier afternoon, clouds will slowly exit the area and allow for a nice Memorial Day with temps rising back into the 70s.

