Siouxland Forecast: May 30, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We started off the day with wetter conditions as evening rain persisted through part of the morning. Those showers have moved further east and are taking the clouds along with them.

Where the clouds have remained, we see temperatures struggling to reach into the lower 60s. Areas to the west and northwest have already seen more sunshine and temps there have risen to the upper 60s and even 70s.

It’s also been a quiet day with calmer southern flowing winds in the area. Only a few places are observing winds over 10 mph. Expect skies to clear as clouds move further east through the evening. This will allow overnight temps to drop into the upper 40s.

Memorial Day will be a nice one with mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs will warm back up into the mid 70s.

Sunnier skies and drier weather along with gradually rising temperatures will persist for much of the week.

