Siouxland Forecast: May 29, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As wind shift to the south, we are seeing rising temperatures in the area.

Daytime highs are going to be in the low 60s with south southeastern winds over 10 mph. Gusts are also being observed at speeds between 20-25 mph.

Clouds will continue to increase as we go through the afternoon. A few showers are trying to move into the region. Things are expected to remain mostly dry until later in the evening.

The best rain chances are after midnight and will continue through midday on Sunday. Rain accumulation will be between a few tenths and half an inch for most of the area. With the clouds moving in we’ll see a milder evening and low temperatures in the lower 50s.

We expect cloudy skies for Sunday even after the rain moves further east. We’ll see similar temps for tomorrow.

With the start of the week though, clouds exit the region and temps will return to the 70s before we see a jump back to the 80s. Expect quiet conditions with the gradual warmup.

