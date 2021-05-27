Siouxland Forecast: May 27, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland!

You won’t want to leave without your raincoat and/or umbrella as we are looking at scattered showers continuing today with a cool and cloudy pattern ahead and more showers likely this weekend.

Temperatures are currently on the mild side in the 50s across the area.

Winds are breezy from the east, northwest up to 20 mph. We are looking at a breeze throughout the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen heavy showers through the overnight hours. Since midnight, Sioux City has seen around a quarter of an inch along with Orange City, Sheldon, and Spencer. Tekamah has seen closer to three-fourths of an inch, while the rest of the area is ranging from trace amounts up to a tenth of an inch.

We are looking at scattered showers and a breeze today as temperatures stay on the cooler side with a high of 63 by this afternoon.

be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see how much rain we could see throughout the day today and when we will see dry conditions in the area.