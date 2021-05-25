Siouxland Forecast: May 25, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

We may be starting with some cloudy skies this morning but we will see mostly sunny skies with gradual clearing today, a cool down coming soon, and a very wet weekend ahead with several chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures are on the mild side this morning in the 60s and 70s.

Winds are breezy from the southwest up to 20 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that the last of the lingering showers and thunderstorms moved through the area between 3 and 4 this morning.

Taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that we are looking at gradual clearing as temperatures rise to a high of 84 by this afternoon.

