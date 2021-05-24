Siouxland Forecast: May 24, 2021

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland!

We are looking at some morning showers clearing up leaving behind cloudy skies before a cold front moves through this evening. Tonight’s cold front will cause us to start cooling off with highs dipping into the 60s and 70s for the week ahead.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 60s across the area.

Winds are coming from the south up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that a line of showers and thunderstorms moved through the metro area between 3 and 4 this morning, leaving behind some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we will actually be on the cloudy and warm side today with a high of 80 before a cold front moves through later tonight bringing more showers and thunderstorms to the area.

