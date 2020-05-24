Siouxland Forecast: May 24, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

We may have some sunshine peeking through but we are still looking at more scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next couple of days, with sunshine returning by Thursday, and highs in the 70s this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Harrison, Crawford, and Carroll Counties in Iowa until 8 pm tonight. We will continue to keep an eye on these storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours as the approach the area.

Temperatures are already in the 70s across the area today with a few upper 60s mixed in.

Winds have shifted since yesterday due to the overnight storms and cold front that passed through. They are now coming from the North and northwest between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been on the cloudy side to start the day but we have seen some sunshine peek through in the last couple of hours.

And tonight we could see more scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area as we fall to a low of 61 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 and 10 to see when we could see showers and thunderstorms in the area as well as your full extended forecast.