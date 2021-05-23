Siouxland Forecast: May 23, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We’ll have another warm day for Siouxland as we see highs in the 80s thanks to southern winds still in the area.

Winds will be between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Partly cloudy skies will prevail for the day, but sunshine will break through here and there.

There will be a change for the evening as we see clouds increase in the area. Chances for storms will increase with the passage of a cold front. While Siouxland is placed in an area of marginal risk for severe storms, be aware of the potential for storms as we wrap up the weekend.

