Siouxland Forecast: May 23, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Warm weather persist as we see another day with highs in the 80s and humidity values above 50%, so it’s feeling humid outside. Southern winds still present above 10 mph with gusts reported up to 25 mph.

We’ve seen some sunshine through the day, but clouds will be present and begin to increase as we go through the evening.

During the evening a frontal passage brings the chance to see some thunderstorms in the area that have a chance to occur again as we go through Monday. Expect another day with highs in the 80’s and southern winds above 10 mph.

Chances for showers are present for much of the week. We’ll also expect a return to more seasonal temperatures.

