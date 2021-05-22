Siouxland Forecast: May 22, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Summer-like heat continues with another day in the 80s across the region. Humidity values are pushing the temps to feel slightly warmer than that.

Winds from the south will help in keeping the warm weather around as we see them persist at speeds over 10 mph. Clouds have been pretty consistent for the region and will remain that way as we head into the evening. We’ll see southern winds through the evening. The combination of extensive clouds and winds settling down to closer to 5-10 mph will bring the temperatures down to the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be another warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s and winds from the south between 10-15 mph. There may be gusts reaching up to 25 mph in some areas. Clouds will be present through the day and increase towards the evening as chances for rain also increase during the nighttime.

There are rain chances for the start of the work week. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for a few more days before we see a cool down and more rain chances.

