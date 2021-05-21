Siouxland Forecast: May 21, 2021

Good morning and happy Fri-Yay Siouxland!



The showers have cleared the area for a while, which means we are now looking at a hot and muggy weekend with highs rising into the 80s and slim storm chances mixed in.



Temperatures are currently in the 60s across the area. Relative humidity is ranging in the 90% range, which means it’s not just mild outside this morning, it’s also humid/muggy. We are looking at a very humid weekend.



Winds are breezy from the south, southeast up to 20 mph.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that portions of eastern Siouxland have seen very light on and off showers through the overnight hours with mostly cloudy skies across the area.



Today we will see a gradual decrease in cloud coverage as we become mostly sunny, hot and humid with a high of 82 and a good breeze mixed in.



