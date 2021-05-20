Siouxland Forecast: May 20, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland!

Yesterday we saw scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms. We could see some lingering showers and possible isolated thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening with hot and humid conditions heading into the weekend with highs expected to be in the 80s.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 60s across the area. It may be mild but it is already on the muggy/humid side.

Winds are light from the southeast up to 10 mph this morning. We may see winds increase, becoming breezy by this afternoon.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen light showers through the overnight hours along I-29 and in eastern Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a warm and humid day with cloudy skies and a chance for some isolated showers/thunderstorms as temperatures rise to a high of 76 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see when we could see some isolated showers and/or thunderstorms in the area today.