Siouxland Forecast: May 2, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It will be a cloudier day for the region. Those clouds will keep the area cooler.

Daytime highs will only reach into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds have also settled down to be between 10 and 15 mph from the south. By afternoon, they will shift to the west.

As we go through the day, we’ll see increasing chances for afternoon rain and possible thunderstorms.

Rain will last throughout the evening, but taper off Monday morning. A return to 60° temperatures is in store for the week ahead.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!