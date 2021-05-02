Siouxland Forecast: May 2, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Clouds and a cold front have presented a cooler day today.

Temperatures have reached into the mid 70s and low 80s. Winds are calmer as compared to yesterday, remaining around 15 mph for the region. They’ll stay calm throughout the evening and shift to the north as we see a cold front pass through bringing chances for rain and even a few storms for the evening. The likelihood of severe storms is low.

Tomorrow clouds will persist throughout the morning and give us a cooler day with temperatures returning to the 60s. There is a chance for morning showers, but that’s primarily before sunrise. Strong northern winds of over 20 mph will arrive after the frontal passage. There could be some gusts up to 40 mph.

Skies will become partly clear for the evening. There will be a return to cooler temperatures, as we settle into the 60s after the warm and sunny weekend.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!