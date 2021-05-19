Siouxland Forecast: May 18, 2021

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland!

It’s been a cloudy week so far with light sprinkles mixed in. Today we have a dense fog advisory in effect, thunderstorms chances coming our way, and highs jumping into the 80s by this weekend.

Due to the moisture in the area, we are not only experiencing a slightly humid morning, but a very foggy morning. Visibility is reduced down to under a mile for much of the central and eastern Siouxland areas. With how thick the fog is in these areas, the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory, which includes Woodbury County, until 8 am today.

Temperatures are on the mild side in the 50s and 60s across the area.

Winds are coming from the southeast up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly cloudy skies overnight with showers making their way into far southwest Siouxland.

We are looking at scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms today as temperatures rise to a high of 73 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see showers and thunderstorms move into the area.