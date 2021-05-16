Siouxland Forecast: May 16, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s going to be a cooler day as we expect more clouds and scattered showers throughout the region.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There is a chance for some thunderstorms in the afternoon, with very low chances of seeing severe storms.

Winds will be between 5-15 mph and from the southeast. Rain chances are focused during the daytime.

As we start the week, we can expect temperatures to remain in the 70s and only increase as the week goes forward.

