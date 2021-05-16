Siouxland Forecast: May 16, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We’re wrapping up the weekend with a cloudy Sunday.

Stronger southeastern winds of up to 15 mph have also been reported. Denser clouds have kept things cooler than yesterday. Temps in the mid to upper 60s and up to the upper 70s have been reported throughout the region. We’ve also seen some scattered showers moving across the area, with many of those targeting the western half of Siouxland.

Clouds will be present throughout the evening and tomorrow allowing temperatures to remain in the mid 50s for overnight lows. A shift to eastern winds will also occur as they calm down to speeds between 5-10 mph for the evening.

While we will see warmer weather this week with highs in the 70s, we won’t see too much sunshine as clouds are expected for much of the week. There are also some chances for midweek rain which would be a pleasant way to offset our dry conditions.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!