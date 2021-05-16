Siouxland Forecast: May 16, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Cloudy Sunday in Siouxland to wrap up the weekend.

Stronger southeastern winds have also been reported up to 15 mph. Denser clouds have also kept temperatures cooler than yesterdays upper 70’s to be reported in the mid to upper 60’s for the region. We’ve also seen some scattered showers moving across the area focusing in the western half of Siouxland.

Clouds will be present through the evening and tomorrow allowing temperatures to remain in the mid 50’s for overnight lows. A shift to eastern winds will also occur as they calm down to be between 5-10 mph for the evening.

While we will see warmer weather through the week with highs in the 70’s, we won’t see too much sunshine as clouds are expected for much of the week. Also some chances to see some midweek rain which would be nice.

