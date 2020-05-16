Siouxland Forecast: May 16, 2020

Good morning Siouxland!

We are looking at a cloudy and rainy day today. As you can see on the stormcast showers will be moving in around 7 am tomorrow morning. Showers will start off light and scattered, but as we head into the afternoon hours we will start to see some thunderstorms pop up west of I-29 around 1 pm, with those thunderstorms moving into the Sioux City area and east of I-29 by 3 pm tomorrow afternoon.

We are also looking at a high of 65 with breezy winds from the northeast.

Be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 6 and 10 to see when we will see these showers and thunderstorms clear out of the area.