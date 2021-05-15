Siouxland Forecast: May 15, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We are experiencing above average temperatures around the region with temps in the upper 70s for much of the area. Some places have reported numbers in the upper 60s and lower 70s due to heavy rain passing though those areas. Winds have been steady at under 10 mph, with only places affected by the storms reporting stronger winds.

As we go through the evening, temperatures will be mild due to clouds hanging around the region. That means low temperatures in the upper 50s and southeastern winds between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will have a dry start, but as we enter the afternoon, we’ll see more pronounced rain chances. Southeast winds will continue for tomorrow and increase to speeds around 15 mph.

Clouds with rain chances will linger for much of the coming week. It’s looking be a more active week in weather than we’ve grown accustomed to over the last few weeks.

